INF Wilmer Difo made the start again Friday as INF Stephen Drew and INF Trea Turner are both on the disabled list for the Nationals. Difo was 1-for-4 and is hitting .250.

RHP Joe Ross, part of the Washington rotation last year, went seven innings Thursday for Triple-A Syracuse and gave up one run. He was the No. 5 starter most of last year for the Nationals and is on track to join the rotation in Washington next week, according to manager Dusty Baker. "That is a tough spot," Baker said of being No. 5 in the rotation.

RHP Stephen Strasburg, in his third start of the year, did not figure in the decision Friday. He gave up two runs in seven innings before he was lifted for pinch-hitter Chris Heisey. Phillies starter Aaron Nola went five innings and gave up six hits and one run with six strikeouts and no walks.

RHP Tanner Roark will start at home Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies. Roark is 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA in 12 games (10 starts) in his career against the Phillies. Roark won 16 games as a starter last year and 15 in 2014 in his first full season in the majors.

SS Trea Turner (right hamstring strain) is working toward a return next week after he went on the 10-day disabled list Monday. "He has been getting a lot of treatment, riding the bike. I have not really pressed him on how he is feeling," manager Dusty Baker said Friday.

RHP Erick Fedde, the top pitching prospect in the Washington system, pitched six scoreless innings for Double-A Harrisonburg against the nearby Bowie (Maryland) Baysox on Thursday. He gave up three hits and one walk with four strikeouts in front of scouts from the Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles and Nationals. Fedde did not figure in the decision as Bowie won 5-4.

2B Daniel Murphy drove in the winning run in the 10th inning with a double to left field on Friday. His hit scored Bryce Harper, who led off with a single. Murphy had two hits and is now batting .444. "I was just trying to score. Like I said, you don't want to play (more) extras," Harper said. Murphy "did a great job. He had a great at-bat against Gomez."