LF Chris Heisey hit a solo homer in the seventh to tie the game at 2 on Saturday. His first hit of the year came against Jeremy Hellickson, who got the win. "He just left a changeup pretty much right down the middle and he had thrown me a changeup the pitch before and I had saw it pretty well and I kinda told myself to make sure I was staying back to let it get to me," Heisey said. "He threw it and he made a mistake with it and left it over the middle of the plate."

RHP Tanner Roark, after two rough starts to begin the season, pitched well Saturday but had little to show for it. He went seven innings and gave up two runs and now has a 3.50 ERA but did not figure in the decision against the Philadelphia Phillies. Roark was hit on the left forearm with a comebacker but stayed in the game as Freddy Galvis was retired in the fifth. "It got mostly bone you could say. I will be fine," said Roark.

CF Michael A. Taylor made his first start of the season against the Phillies on Saturday. He was 0-for-3 and does not have a hit this year in four at-bats. Taylor has done very well in spring training but has not been able to translate that into the season, and he has been given few opportunities of late. At one point a year or so ago, the Nationals could have perhaps gotten something good in a trade for Taylor but that window may be closing.

LHP Gio Gonzalez, who starts on Sunday, is no stranger to the Phillies. In his career, he is 10-6 with a 2.67 ERA in 20 starts against Philadelphia. Gonzalez has pitched well in his first two starts, giving up just one earned run in 13 innings with 13 strikeouts and just two walks.

INF Stephen Drew (hamstring strain) went on the disabled list April 12 but is not sure of his return. "I don't know with these things," Drew told The Washington Post, adding he has never dealt with a hamstring injury. "Hopefully I can push through it to where it's strong and strong (enough) to be able to come back."

2B Daniel Murphy entered Saturday with 20 hits, the most in the majors. He had at least two hits in seven of the first 10 games, but was 0-for-4 Saturday despite some hard-hit balls. Murphy is hitting .408. Murphy had a hit in the first 10 games of the season.

C Jose Lobaton made his second start for Washington on Saturday. He was 0-for-2 and does not have a hit in five trips to the plate in 2016. He was the backup last year to Wilson Ramos and now has the same role behind Matt Wieters, who got a rare day off Saturday along with left fielder Jayson Werth.