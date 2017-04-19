Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and will make his first start on Wednesday. Ross went 7-5 with a 3.43 ERA in 19 starts last season, but went on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation and missed 66 games. Ross began the season in Triple-A Syracuse. In two minor league starts, he was 0-1 with a 3.72 ERA in 9 2/3 innings. He had nine strikeouts and three walks. In two career starts against Atlanta, Ross is 0-1 with a 6.14 ERA. He has allowed 11 hits and five runs in 7 1/3 innings against the Braves.

OF Bryce Harper had a pair of opposite-field doubles, one walk and scored a run. Harper is 5-for-8 with two doubles and two homers over his last two games and upped his batting average to .354

OF Adam Eaton had a single in the fifth inning and has reached base safely in each of the 12 games he has started. He went 1-for-4 and is hitting .319.

SS Trea Turner (right hamstring) will be eligible to come off the disabled list on Wednesday. Turner went through a workout on Tuesday and is likely to be sent for a minor league rehab stint -- "someplace warm" manager Dusty Baker said. Turner was batting .158 in five games at the time of his injury.

RHP Max Scherzer struck out seven and walked three in recording his third consecutive quality start in beating Atlanta on Tuesday. He allowed only two runners to reach scoring position and improved to 6-3 in his career against the Braves. He threw 116 pitches, 76 for strikes.