Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross won his season debut on Wednesday after being recalled from Triple-A Syracuse, working seven innings in the Nationals' 14-4 rout of the Braves. Ross allowed six hits and three runs while striking out seven and walking one. He threw 100 pitches, 66 of them strikes.

RHP Stephen Strasburg (1-0, 3.00 ERA) tries to continue his solid start to the season as he faces the Braves on Thursday in the finale of a three-game series at SunTrust Park. He has allowed three runs or fewer in his three starts, improving to 12-8 with a 3.04 ERA during the first month of the season in his career. Although he struggled at times in Turner Field, Strasburg won in Atlanta last year and is 8-8 with a 3.85 ERA for his career against the Braves.

RF Bryce Harper was 4-for-4 with a grand slam and solo homer against the Braves, raising his average to .404. He has six homers and 18 RBIs in 14 games. The two homers came against RHP Julio Teheran, who has been victimized often by the Washington slugger. Harper is 15-for-33 with seven homers and 17 RBIs against Teheran.

LHP Sammy Solis was placed on the 10-day disabled list because of left elbow inflammation. "We're hoping he'll be better in a week, but we couldn't afford to go short, especially with the way our bullpen has been overworked," manager Dusty Baker said. Solis, who worked a scoreless inning Tuesday against the Braves, had an 8.31 ERA in six appearances.

RHP Blake Treinen, who won the closer job in spring training, lost it less than three weeks into the season after allowing 16 of 34 batters to reach base. Manager Dusty Baker said Treinen will return to his setup duties, and RHP Shawn Kelley and RHP Koda Glover will share duties in the ninth inning. Treinen had been charged with only one blown save in four opportunities, but he had a 7.11 ERA in eight games. Last season, he had a 2.28 ERA in 73 relief appearances.

SS Trea Turner, who had been eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday, played in an extended spring training game in Florida instead to test his right hamstring. Turner is expected to join the Nationals in New York and be activated during the weekend series. The Nationals wanted Turner to test his hamstring in warm weather first, rather than in the cold of regular minor league game.

LF Jayson Werth had to leave during a third-inning at-bat when he tweaked his groin checking his swing. "I guess his diagnosis is groin spasm and he's day-to-day, so we'll see. Werth had singled leading off the second inning and scored a run.