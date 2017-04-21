Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (2-0, 2.89 ERA) struck out 10 over seven innings in beating the Braves 3-2 on Thursday, reaching double figures for the 30th time in his career. He has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his four starts this season, improving to 13-8 with an ERA under 3.00 during the first month of the season in his career. Strasburg allowed six hits and walked two, throwing 76 strikes in 103 pitches Thursday.

RHP Tanner Roark (2-0, 3.50 ERA) is coming off a strong seven-inning outing in a no-decision as he faces the Mets in New York on Friday in the opener of a weekend series. He allowed two runs on four hits and didn't walk a batter Saturday at home against Philadelphia after winning his first two starts. Roark has had success pitching in New York, going 3-1 with a 2.08 ERA in eight games at Citi Field.

SS Trae Turner, on the 10-day disabled list with a strained hamstring, played a second extended spring training game in Florida on Thursday and will join the Nationals for their weekend series against the Mets in New York. Turner, who was eligible to come off the DL on Wednesday, is expected to be activated Friday, but manager Dusty Baker said that Turner might not return to the lineup until Saturday.

LF Jayson Werth was not available Thursday after sustaining a groin spasm Wednesday, leaving the game against the Braves after checking his swing during a third-inning at-bat. "Hopefully just a couple of days, maybe," said Werth, who indicated he has had a similar issue in the past and didn't go on the disabled list. He is listed as day-to-day.

1B Ryan Zimmerman, who hit a grand slam on Wednesday, belted a decisive two-run homer in the sixth inning off Braves RHP R.A. Dickey on Thursday in a 3-2 victory as the Nationals completed a series sweep. Zimmerman was 7-for-12 with two doubles, two homers and seven RBIs in the series. For the season, he is batting .389 with six doubles, five homers and 13 RBIs in 15 games.

2B Daniel Murphy, bothered by tightness in his right leg, was out of the lineup Thursday against the Braves with the hope he would be play Friday when the Nationals open a weekend series against the Mets in New York. He was 0-for-8 with two walks in the first two games of the Braves series, and manager Dusty Baker said that he noticed that Murphy wasn't following through on his swing Wednesday. "I thought it was better to give him a day off," Baker said.