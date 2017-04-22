Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

IF Grant Green was designated for assignment on Friday. Green was hitless in three at-bats over two games for the Nationals since he had his contract purchased from Triple-A Syracuse on Apr. 12. Presuming he clears waivers, Green will likely return to Syracuse, where he was 2-for-13 prior to his promotion. Green is a .248 hitter with four homers and 38 RBIs in 129 big league games dating back to 2013.

SS Trea Turner was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday night's game against the host New York Mets. Turner, 23, missed the past 10 games with a hamstring injury. Manager Dusty Baker told reporters that Turner won't start Friday's game but will be available off the bench.

SS Trea Turner was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, when he collected the go-ahead RBI by drawing a bases-loaded walk as a pinch-hitter in the 11th inning of the Nationals' 4-3 win over the Mets. Turner spent one day more than the minimum on the disabled list with a right hamstring strain. Manager Dusty Baker said he didn't start Turner on Friday because it was originally supposed to be a rest day during Turner's rehab assignment. Turner is expected to return to the lineup on Saturday. The RBI was the first of the season for Turner, who is batting .158 with three stolen bases in six games.

LF Jayson Werth (groin) missed his second straight game Friday, when the Nationals beat the Mets, 4-3, in 11 innings. Werth was injured while batting against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night. Manager Dusty Baker said Werth was feeling better Friday and that it was possible he'd return to the lineup for Sunday night's series finale. Werth is batting .289 with three homers and seven RBIs in 13 games this season.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will look to continue his strong start to the season as well as his mastery of the New York Mets at Citi Field on Saturday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Nationals in the middle game of a three-game series. Gonzalez didn't factor into the decision in his most recent start on Sunday, when he gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out two over 7 1/3 innings in the Nationals? 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. He is 1-0 with a 1.33 ERA in his first three starts. Gonzalez thrives against the Mets at Citi Field, where he is 8-1 with a 1.64 ERA and one complete game -- a one-hit shutout on Sept. 9, 2013 -- in 13 career starts. Overall against the Mets, Gonzalez is 11-5 with a 3.04 ERA in 20 starts.

2B Daniel Murphy returned to the lineup Friday, when he went 0-for-4 in the Nationals' 4-3, 11-inning win over the Mets. Murphy sat out Thursday's game against the Braves with a right leg injury. His hitless effort on Friday snapped a 16-game hitting streak against the Mets, his former team, dating back to the start of last season. Murphy is batting .323 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 15 games this season.