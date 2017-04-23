Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Koda Glover earned his first major league save Saturday afternoon, when he recorded the final out of the Nationals' 3-1 victory over the Mets. Glover retired pinch-hitter Travis d'Arnaud on a fly out to left to cap a stretch of 11 straight batters retired by four Nationals pitchers. The save was the first for Glover since Aug, 15, 2016, when he earned one for Triple-A Syracuse. Glover could get more chances as Nationals manager Dusty Baker tries to limit the workload of RHP Shawn Kelley, who was recently installed as the Nationals' closer. In nine games this season, Glover is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA and five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

SS Trea Turner returned to the starting lineup Saturday, when he went 2-for-5 with an RBI double in the Nationals' 3-1 victory over the Mets. Turner, who was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday and delivered the go-ahead RBI by drawing a pinch-hit bases-loaded walk in the 11th inning of a 4-3 victory, batted second Saturday instead of in his customary leadoff spot. Manager Dusty Baker said he wanted to be cautious with Turner and keep him out of the leadoff spot, where Turner might be more eager to run, until he was sure Turner's right hamstring injury was fully healed. LF Adam Eaton batted first Saturday. Turner is batting .208 with no homers and two RBIs in seven games this season.

LF Jayson Werth (groin) missed his third straight game Saturday when the Nationals beat the Mets 3-1. Werth was injured while batting against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night. Manager Dusty Baker is hopeful Werth can return for Sunday night's series finale. Werth is batting .289 with three homers and seven RBIs in 13 games this season.

RHP Max Scherzer will look to continue his strong start to the season -- as well as his mastery of the New York Mets -- on Sunday night when he takes the mound for the Nationals in the finale of a three-game series against the Mets at Citi Field. Scherzer earned the win in his most recent start Tuesday, when he allowed two hits and three walks while striking out seven over seven shutout innings as the Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1. He has recorded a 1.37 ERA in his first three starts, a stretch in which Scherzer struck out 24 batters over 19 2/3 innings. Scherzer is 5-3 with a 1.83 ERA in 11 games (10 starts) against the Mets. The ERA is the lowest he produced against any team he's faced at least 10 times. Scherzer struck out 17 batters in a no-hitter against the Mets at Citi Field on Oct. 3, 2015.