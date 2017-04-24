Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Jacob Turner will make his season debut Monday night, when he takes the mound for the Nationals in the opener of a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. The start was originally scheduled to be made by RHP Joe Ross, but Tuesday's starter, RHP Stephen Strasburg, is going on paternity leave Monday, so the Nationals decided to push Ross back to Tuesday and rely on a spot starter for Monday. Manager Dusty Baker said the club preferred to use someone with major league experience at Coors Field instead of a prospect making his major league debut. Turner earned the promotion by going 0-0 with a 2.61 ERA in three starts at Syracuse. He is 12-27 with a 5.09 ERA in 79 big league games (53 starts) dating back to 2011.

INF Grant Green was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday. Green was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Friday, when SS Trea Turner was activated from the 10-day disabled list. He was hitless in three at-bats over two games during his eight-day stint with the Nationals. Green is 2-for-13 in four games this season for Syracuse.

LF Jayson Werth returned to the lineup Sunday night, when he went 0-for-3 as the Nationals beat the Mets. 6-3. Werth missed the previous three games with a groin injury suffered while he was taking a swing against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night. With temperatures in the low 50s, manager Dusty Baker pulled Werth in the middle of the eighth inning for precautionary reasons, Baker said he would likely do the same thing when the Nationals head to Colorado to face the Rockies in a four-game series beginning Monday night. Werth is batting .271 with three homers and seven RBIs in 14 games this season.

2B Daniel Murphy continued to torment his former team Sunday night, when he hit a grand slam in the first inning of the Nationals' 6-3 win over the Mets. It was the only hit of the night for Murphy, who is batting .386 with eight homers and 25 RBIs in 22 games against the Mets, for whom he played from 2008 through 2015. The eight homers are the fourth-most Murphy's collected against any opponent. He has 12 homers against the Philadelphia Phillies, whom he has faced 129 times, and nine apiece against the Atlanta Braves (119 games) and Miami Marlins (118 games). Overall this season, Murphy is batting .324 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 17 games.