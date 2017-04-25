Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg was placed on three-day paternity leave, so he won't pitch in the series at Colorado. His scheduled turn was Tuesday. The series ends Thursday, when Strasburg's stay on the paternity list will end, and the veteran will pitch over the weekend in Washington against the New York Mets.

RHP Jacob Turner had his contract selected from Triple-A Syracuse and made a spot start Monday at Colorado. He allowed three runs and six hits in six innings with no walks and six strikeouts. The quality start was Turner's first since Sept. 1, 2014, against Milwaukee while pitching for the Chicago Cubs.

RF Bryce Harper was not in the lineup Monday, but he pinch-hit in the ninth and grounded out to end the game. He had played every inning of the Nationals' previous 18 games. Because of that workload, manager Dusty Baker rested Harper. "He wanted to play, but I thought that it was best that he didn't," Baker said. Harper is hitting .394/.518/.803 with seven homers and 20 RBIs. He leads the National League in batting average and on-base percentage and is second in runs (22) and slugging percentage and third in RBIs.

1B Ryan Zimmerman hit his seventh homer and second in as many days Monday. His seven homers in April are tied for his third most in a calendar month. In his past six games, Zimmerman is hitting .429 (9-for-21) with four homers and 11 RBIs.

C Matt Wieters did not play Monday at Colorado. Manager Dusty Baker said he rested Wieters because of the "grueling position" he plays. Baker said Wieters would catch Tuesday and be off again Wednesday. Of the Nationals' first 18 games, Wieters played in 16, including 15 starts in which he played the entire game. Wieters is hitting .255 with five doubles, one homer and six RBIs.