Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg, who went on the paternity list Monday, and his wife, welcomed their second child and second daughter. He is likely to pitch this weekend in Washington against the New York Mets.

SS Trea Turner hit for the cycle for the first time in his career and drove in a career-high seven runs on Tuesday in a win at Colorado.

1B Ryan Zimmerman, a right-handed hitter who primarily had batted fifth this season, was moved into the fourth spot between RF Bryce Harper and 2B Daniel Murphy on Tuesday. He went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs. Manager Dusty Baker said he made the move because Zimmerman has hit well and Murphy suggested the lineup switch. Zimmerman hit cleanup in three previous games -- April 20, 22 and 23 -- and went 5-for-11 with two homers and 11 RBIs. Overall, Zimmerman is hitting .371 with seven doubles, seven homers and 18 RBIs.

2B Daniel Murphy went 3-for-5 with a career-high-tying five RBIs on Tuesday in the Nationals' 15-12 win at Colorado. He has had six five-RBI games, including one April 11 against St. Louis. Murphy had gone 3-for-25 with four RBIs before Tuesday on the Nationals' 10-game road trip that ends Thursday.