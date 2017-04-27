LHP Matt Grace was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and worked the final 1 1/3 innings of the game. He was 0-2 with a 5.63 ERA in five games, one start, at Syracuse. Grace was 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA in 26 games for the Nationals in 2015 and 0-0 with a 0.00 in five games with them last year. Because of the difficulty getting from Syracuse, N.Y., to Denver, Grace traveled Tuesday. "We knew we were going to need an arm here," manager Dusty Baker said. "We just didn't know when." Grace, 28, has not allowed a home run in 21 1/3 innings in the majors and has surrendered just 26 homers in 552 1/3 innings in the minors. "He's a left-handed pitcher, who generally throws breaking balls down," Baker said, "but this club is an up-swinging club. You kind of pitch this club up more than you would other teams, even though that seems contrary to this ballpark."

RHP Koda Glover (left hip impingement) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. He's 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA in 11 games and gave up two hits and two runs while throwing nine pitches, eight strikes, in one inning Tuesday on a cold night at Coors Field. "He said it's nagging in a couple different areas," manager Dusty Baker said. "Figure we nip it in the bud now. We need Koda for the long run, because he's never pitched a potential seven months of the season. So we're just trying to keep an eye on these things. The cold weather probably didn't help last night. He doesn't want to go on the DL, but we think it's best for him. And what's best for him is also what's best for us."

RF Bryce Harper went 4-for-4 with a double, walk, two runs scored and one RBI. This was his third four-hit game of the season and fifth of his career and the third time he has reached base at least five ties. He reached base six times April 10 against St. Louis. He's hitting .432 (32-for-74) for the season with a .548 on-base percentage. On the current nine-game road trip, Harper is hitting .586 (17-for-29) with six doubles, three homers, nine RBIs and nine walks.

RHP Tanner Roark pitched five innings and allowed two runs on five hits with a career-high-tying four walks and four strikeouts. It was the fourth time he has walked four in a game. All those games were in 2016, the last on Oct. 1 against Miami. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in all four of his starts this season and in six consecutive starts dating back to last season.