Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LHP Matt Grace was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. He flew from there to Denver on Tuesday and was officially recalled Wednesday and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and throwing 10 of 13 pitches for strikes.

RHP Stephen Strasburg was activated from the paternity list and will start Saturday in Washington against New York Mets. It will be his first start since April 20. Strasburg and his wife, Rachel, welcomed their second child Tuesday. Strasburg is 2-0 with a 2.89 ERA and has pitched seven innings in each of his four starts.

RHP Jacob Turner was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse for a spot start Monday and took the roster spot of Stephen Strasburg. When Strasburg was reinstated Thursday, Turner, who gave up three runs in six innings in his start, the Nationals kept Turner in their bullpen. "He can give us multiple innings, throws strikes," manager Dusty Baker said. "We need to know the resiliency of his arm. His arm is probably more resilient than Joe Ross' in the pen." Turner has made 26 relief appearances in the majors, including 16 last year with the White Sox. Ross has made three relief appearances in the big leagues. When asked about Turner's comfort level relieving, Baker said. "Joe's relieved some too, but not nearly as much. I'm sure he'll be happy just to be here. It beats the alternative no matter what the role is."

SS Trea Turner went 10-for-21 in the four-game series with four doubles, one triple, two homers and 11 RBIs. Since being reinstated from the disabled list April 21, Turner is hitting .466 (14-for-30) in seven games with five doubles, one triple, two homers and 13 RBIs.

LHP Gio Gonzalez allowed two runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings with three walks and five strikeouts. He has pitched six innings or more in each of his first five starts for the second consecutive season. Gonzalez is 4-0 with a 3.58 ERA in five career starts against the Rockies and 2-0 with a 4.60 ERA in three career starts at Coors Field.