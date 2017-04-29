Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg, just off the paternity list, will start at home Saturday against the New York Mets. He is 2-0 this season in four starts with a 2.89 ERA. He is throwing from the stretch at all times this year. Strasburg and his wife, Rachel, had their second daughter earlier this week.

LHP Sammy Solis (left elbow inflammation) had an MRI exam after he went on the disabled list April 19. Solis is 0-0 with a 8.31 ERA in six games. Solis won't be coming off the DL Saturday but is glad there is no ligament damage. "It's huge," he told reporters Friday. "Having Tommy John before, any pain in that general area is going to cause a little panic, I think not only with me but with the team. It was good news, best-case scenario, really. Now I'll just hang out, work my butt off to get this thing calmed down and hopefully I'll be back in a week or two. But I don't know the timeline."

CF Adam Eaton was helped off the field in the last of the ninth after he reached on an infield single to load the bases. He is hitting .297 in his first season in Washington, and he had two hits Friday. "Just he hurt his leg and they're going to take him in tomorrow for evaluation. As you saw, the same thing we saw, it didn't look too good, so we'll know something more tomorrow. It's his leg, we don't really know yet, I'm not at liberty to say yet," said Dusty Baker, the Washington manager.

SS Trea Turner had at least 10 hits, 10 runs and 10 RBIs in a four-game series that ended Thursday in Denver. He was the first player to record that combination in a series of four games or fewer since 1922. Turner had two hits Friday and is hitting .352.

RHP Max Scherzer had the worst outing of the season Friday. In his fifth start, he gave up five earned runs and nine hits in six innings against the New York Mets at home. He had not allowed more than five hits in any of his previous starts. "I'm sure Max didn't locate as well as he would have liked to," said manager Dusty Baker.