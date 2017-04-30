Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross will make his third start of the season on Sunday at home against the New York Mets. He is 1-1 in three career starts against the Mets with a 3.86 ERA. Ross was in the starting rotation much of last year for the Nationals but began this season at Triple-A Syracuse.

OF Rafael Bautista was called up from Triple-A Syracuse as CF Adam Eaton went on the 10-day disabled list Saturday. Bautista began this season as the No. 11 prospect in the Washington system, according to Baseball America.

RHP Stephen Strasburg, just off the paternity list, went seven innings Saturday and took the loss, allowing six hits and three runs against the New York Mets. "Stras was good except that they kept hitting the ball out of the ballpark," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. He is throwing from the stretch at all times this year. Strasburg and his wife, Rachel, had their second daughter earlier this week.

CF Adam Eaton is done for the season after suffering a torn ACL in Friday night's game against the New York Mets, according to multiple reports. Eaton was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with what the team termed a left knee strain as they awaited results of his MRI exam. Eaton sustained the injury in the ninth inning of Friday's game on a play at first base. The 28-year-old Eaton was hurt after beating out an infield single, when he stepped awkwardly on the bag and collapsed to the ground, grabbing at his left leg.

CF Michael A. Taylor got the start in center after CF Adam Eaton went on the 10-day disabled list. Taylor has shown flashes of brillance but has never been able to nail down regular playing time in Washington. He came through with three hits Saturday but struck out to end the game.

1B Ryan Zimmerman continues the best start of his career. He is making a huge difference in the middle of the lineup between Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy. Zimmerman had three hits Saturday, including a homer, and is batting .410 with 11 home runs this season.