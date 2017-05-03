RHP Joe Ross was sent to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday after some subpar outings as a starter. He began the year at Syracuse, then was called up to be part of the rotation. He is 1-0 in three starts with a 7.47 ERA this year for the Nationals and 13-10, 3.83 in 28 career MLB starts. "Joe wasn't Joe. This is it in a nutshell," manager Dusty Baker said when asked about the demotion. "It was a tough decision." Ross will throw a bullpen with Syracuse on Wednesday then take a few days off, Baker said. "He is young. He will learn from this," Baker said Tuesday. "His arm slot isn't the same (as the past). I talked to him quite a while yesterday."

RHP Koda Glover (left hip impingement) has been on the disabled list since April 26. In 15 games, he is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA. "Koda said he's feeling better," manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday. "Again, I don't ask them every day how they're feeling. But I can sometimes tell by the look on their face, or when they start smiling, or if they're still kind of down about it. But Koda's a hard read. He walks with his head up and his shoulders back. He's a proud man, so he's a little tougher to read."

RHP Tanner Roark struggled with his command against Arizona on Tuesday, but got through six innings while throwing 125 pitches. He allowed six hits and four runs in six innings before he was lifted for a pinch-hitter. He fell to 3-1 on the season. "You can't do anything about it," Roark said of the many foul balls Arizona hit early on. "They are trying not to get out. You have to keep battling with good pitches. You can't get frustrated. You have to go out and keep attacking."

3B Anthony Rendon, after going 6-for-6 with 10 RBIs Sunday, got his seventh hit in a row Tuesday when he doubled in the second. He fanned in the third to end the streak and ended the night 1-for-3.

RHP A.J. Cole was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday while RHP Joe Ross was sent to Syracuse. Cole will have to serve a three-game suspension after he was ejected Sept. 25, 2016 at Pittsburgh. He served two days of his five-game suspension at the end of last season. Cole is 1-2 with a 5.29 ERA in 11 MLB games. "We can't use Cole (in the Arizona series) since he is on suspension," manager Dusty Baker said.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will pitch Wednesday against Arizona. He is 3-0 with a 1.62 ERA in his first five starts this year and has gone at least six innings every time. Last year he had a 4.57 ERA.

INF Stephen Drew (right hamstring) is getting closer to returning, though he may need a minor league rehab assignment first, manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday. He has been on the disabled list since April 12. Baker said Drew has been smiling and has a jump in his step, which means he is closer to being ready to play.

1B Ryan Zimmerman was named the National League Player of the Week on Monday. He went 13-for-26 with two doubles, five homers and 13 RBIs during the week. Zimmerman had the 17th multi-homer game of his career Friday. He was 2-for-5 Tuesday, lowering his average to .419.

C Matt Wieters (.301) was under the weather Tuesday, according to manager Dusty Baker, and did not play. Jose Lobaton made the start behind the plate.