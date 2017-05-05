RHP Stephen Strasburg will start on Friday in Philadelphia. Strasburg has gone exactly seven innings in each of his first five starts and is 2-1 with a 3.09 ERA and has allowed 28 hits in 35 innings.

RF Bryce Harper left the game in the top of the seventh Thursday with a slight left groin injury. He was replaced by RF Chris Heisey after going 0-for-3 with a walk. The move was mostly precautionary, as Harper joked he wants to be ready to play Friday in Philadelphia. Harper made a diving catch in the third inning Thursday but manager Dusty Baker said the injury may have come from his hard swings. "His groin tightened up on him so we took him for precautionary reasons," said Baker. Said Harper: "Get out of there and get some treatment."

RHP Joe Blanton may not be long for the Washington bullpen, and the Nationals may be losing patience. He came in to start the ninth and gave up a homer to the first batter, Paul Goldschmidt. Manager Dusty Baker brought in lefty Enny Romero, who got three outs for his first save. Blanton has given up six homers and has a 10.64 ERA in 11 innings over 12 games.

1B Ryan Zimmerman upped his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the fifth after he had walked in his first two trips. That single knocked out Arizona pitcher Braden Shipley, who was making his first start of the year. Zimmerman went 1-for-3 and is hitting .424.

RHP Max Scherzer gave up just two hits and one run in seven innings Thursday. Jake Lamb broke up the shutout bid with a homer in the seventh. Scherzer is 3-2 and has given up five homers in six starts this year. "Max was outstanding. That was probably the best slider he's had this season," manager Dusty Baker said.

C Jose Lobaton got his second start in three games Thursday. He was back of the plate with Max Scherzer on the mound. Regular catcher Matt Wieters was under the weather and did not play Tuesday then got Thursday afternoon off after a night game Wednesday. Lobaton was 0-for-4 and is hitting .069.

RHP Shawn Kelley, who was under the weather and not available Wednesday night, did not pitch again Thursday. Kelley had not pitched since facing the New York Mets on Saturday. He has a 5.40 ERA in 11 games and was sick again Thursday.