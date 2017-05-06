Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LHP Matt Grace was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse Friday to take the place of RHP Shawn Kelley, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain. Grace is making his second stint with Washington this year. He allowed a hit in 1 1/3 innings pitched during one appearance.

RHP Stephen Strasburg improved to 3-1 Friday in Washington's 4-2 win over Philadelphia. Strasburg was forced to work hard for the win. He needed 119 pitches to get through 5 2/3 shutout innings. He allowed five hits and walked four while striking out five. He also hit his second career home run, a 404-foot blast in the second inning. It was his first base hit of 2017.

OF Bryce Harper (groin), who left the Nationals' win over Arizona on Thursday with a left groin injury, did not play in a 4-2 win over Philadelphia Friday night. Harper was "still a little sore," according to Washington manager Dusty Baker. Harper is considered day-to-day.

RHP A.J. Cole will make his first start of 2017 with the Nationals oon Saturday night in Philadelphia. The 25-year-old made eight starts in 2016 and compiled a 5.17 ERA in 38 1/3 innings. Cole has struggled in four starts so far for Triple-A Syracuse this year. In 19 innings, Cole has a 6.63 ERA, 1.789 WHIP and has struck out 14 against 10 walks.

1B Ryan Zimmerman stayed hot Friday with his 12th home run of the year, moving him into first place on the National League leaderboard. Zimmerman went 3-for-5 with a double in addition to the homer. He has multiple hits in seven of his last eight games and is now batting .433 on the year. The two extra-base hits moved him to the all-time lead in franchise (Washington/Montreal) extra-base hits with 596, passing Tim Wallach.

RHP Shawn Kelley was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain Friday. Kelley's DL placement is retroactive to May 2. To replace him on the roster, the Nats recalled LHP Matt Grace from Triple-A Syracuse. Kelley, the team's current closer, owns a 5.40 ERA and three saves in 10 innings pitched on the year.