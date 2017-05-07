FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 7, 2017 / 11:10 PM / 3 months ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Rafael Bautista got the start in OF Bryce Harper's place on Saturday. It was the first major league start for the 24-year-old, and he notched his first career hit in the third inning. Bautista singled off Phillies starter Vince Velazquez and finished the game 1-for-3.

OF Bryce Harper was held out of the Nationals lineup for the second straight game Saturday due to groin tightness. Manager Dusty Baker told MLB.com that Harper -- who is hitting .376 on the season with nine homers -- could be back in the batting order Sunday.

RHP Tanner Roark will start for the Nationals on Sunday in the series finale against Philadelphia. Roark (3-1, 4.04 ERA) is pitching on normal rest, but he is coming off an outing in which he threw 125 pitches against the Diamondbacks, a career high.

1B Ryan Zimmerman continued his hot streak at the plate Saturday. Zimmerman crushed his 13th homer of the season in the fourth inning and enters Sunday on a 13-game hitting streak after a 2-for-4 showing with three RBIs. Zimmerman, who is tied for the MLB lead in long balls, has hit 10 homers in his last 16 games.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.