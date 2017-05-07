Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Rafael Bautista got the start in OF Bryce Harper's place on Saturday. It was the first major league start for the 24-year-old, and he notched his first career hit in the third inning. Bautista singled off Phillies starter Vince Velazquez and finished the game 1-for-3.

OF Bryce Harper was held out of the Nationals lineup for the second straight game Saturday due to groin tightness. Manager Dusty Baker told MLB.com that Harper -- who is hitting .376 on the season with nine homers -- could be back in the batting order Sunday.

RHP Tanner Roark will start for the Nationals on Sunday in the series finale against Philadelphia. Roark (3-1, 4.04 ERA) is pitching on normal rest, but he is coming off an outing in which he threw 125 pitches against the Diamondbacks, a career high.

1B Ryan Zimmerman continued his hot streak at the plate Saturday. Zimmerman crushed his 13th homer of the season in the fourth inning and enters Sunday on a 13-game hitting streak after a 2-for-4 showing with three RBIs. Zimmerman, who is tied for the MLB lead in long balls, has hit 10 homers in his last 16 games.