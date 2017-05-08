Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Bryce Harper (groin) did not play Sunday but is expected to make his return Monday when the Nationals begin a four-game, home-and-home series in Baltimore. "He could've been in there today," Washington manager Dusty Baker said. "It was my decision not to take a chance, especially with the wet conditions, which ended up happening. Didn't want to take a chance... looking with Bryce at the big picture."

RHP Tanner Roark was unlucky not to earn a win Sunday. When he left, the Nationals had a 5-2 lead over the Phillies. But they'd eventually lose in extra innings. Roark, who pitched his first three innings without allowing a hit, allowed two runs (both unearned) in six innings, striking out five while walking three. He allowed just two hits.

RHP Blake Treinen took a loss for Washington Sunday, dropping his record to 0-1 on the season. Treinen, who started the year as the Washington closer, came on to pitch the 10th inning in a 5-5 game in Philadelphia. He allowed a leadoff double and a bunt single that sandwiched an intentional walk to load the bases with no outs. He struck out one batter before allowing a game-ending sacrifice fly. Treinen's ERA jumped to 9.22.

OF Jayson Werth had a monster day at the plate wasted by his teammates in a 6-5 Nationals loss in 10 innings in Philadelphia Sunday. Werth finished 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double and a single to go with three runs scored and three RBIs. He accounted for four of Washington's seven hits. Werth's last three multi-homer games have come against Philadelphia. His 22 lifetime home runs against the Phillies, the team he played four seasons with, are the most he's hit against any opponent.