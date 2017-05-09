Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Rafael Bautista was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday to make room for OF Brian Goodwin. Bautista, 24, appeared in five games for the Nationals during his first major league callup. He got his first MLB hit, a third-inning single, on May 6 at Philadelphia.

RF Bryce Harper was back in the lineup Monday against Baltimore after missing the past three games with a groin injury. Harper appeared to be fully recovered from the injury. He had an RBI single in the sixth inning and then homered to the opposite field two innings later that pulled his team within 6-3. "He looked good," manager Dusty Baker said. "He hit that ball to left field like a right-hand hitter. It was good. He'll start rolling again from here."

OF Brian Goodwin was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday. To make room, OF Rafael Bautista was sent down to the Chiefs. In 25 games for Triple-A Syracuse, Goodwin hit .256 (23-for-90) with four doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs. He also had hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games. Goodwin hit into a game-ending groundout as a pinch hitter against Baltimore.

INF Trea Turner did not start the series opener Monday against the Orioles, but it was not because of an injury. "It was more of a mental day that anything," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. "It just looks like his concentration is not the same." Turner went 0-for-13 in the previous series against the Phillies and is batting .270 with two homers and 13 RBIs. He entered as a pinch runner in the ninth inning against Baltimore.

LHP Gio Gonzalez had his poorest outing of the season Monday against the Orioles. Gonzalez (3-1) allowed a season-high six runs and seven hits with two strikeouts and four walks in six innings. Gonzalez fell to 1-6 in 10 starts against Baltimore. "The only thing that beat us tonight was the long ball," Gonzalez said. "Other than that, I think we did a hell of a job. We pounded the strike zone, went after them. I felt like I was more in the zone than I was previously."

INF Stephen Drew (hamstring) could begin a rehab assignment this weekend, manager Dusty Baker said. "We certainly miss Stephen," Baker said. Drew has not played since April 11 when he suffered the injury running out a ground ball in the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals.

C Matt Wieters returned to Camden Yards for the first time since signing with the Nationals in February. Wieters was the fifth overall pick by the Orioles in the 2007 draft, and he spent eight seasons in Baltimore. "It's a different vantage point for sure, but it's a good feeling coming in today and being able to walk into the Yard like I did for so many years," Wieters told reporters in the visitors' dugout before the game. "It definitely brought a smile to my face and I'm excited to be able to play here again." He received a standing ovation in his first at-bat and went 1-for-4, including a double off Brad Brach in the ninth inning.