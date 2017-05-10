Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Koda Glover (left hip impingement) went on a rehab assignment to Double-A Harrisburg. The Nationals are hoping he might be ready to return next week.

INF Stephen Drew (right hamstring strain) is likely to go on a rehab assignment this weekend. Manager Dusty Baker said he misses Drew and his versatility as he can play all infield positions and can come off the disabled list when ready.

RHP Max Scherzer has usually fared well versus the Orioles, with a 5-2 record coming into this game. Scherzer did not allow a hit in this contest until the sixth, gave up just two runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts in eight innings, but it was not enough as Baltimore rallied later for a 5-4 victory in 12 innings. "He was great," manager Dusty Baker said. "We're trying to get him through that eighth inning. And then try to piecemeal the ninth."

PH Adam Lind has given manager Dusty Baker and the Nationals some real punch off the bench. Lind hit his third pinch-hit homer of the season Tuesday, a three-run shot that gave the Nationals a 4-1 lead over Baltimore, but the Orioles rallied for a 5-4 win in 12. Lind is 6-for-11 (.545) this season as a pinch-hitter. "It's been very beneficial," Baker said. "That's why we give him a start every three, four days. It keeps him sharp."

2B Daniel Murphy had not hit well off RHP Ubaldo Jimenez heading into this game, but that changed a bit. Murphy had a .214 career average versus the Baltimore right-hander but gave the Nationals an early 1-0 lead with a home run to right. The second baseman's night ended a bit early, though, as he was thrown out by home plate umpire Laz Diaz before the 10th. "We had a disagreement on some calls during the game," Murphy said.

RHP Shawn Kelley (lower back strain) is eligible to come off the disabled list. Manager Dusty Baker said Kelley is "feeling really good."