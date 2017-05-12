Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Koda Glover (left hip), who has been on the disabled list since April 26, was in the clubhouse Thursday after his scoreless one inning outing Wednesday for Double-A Harrisburg. Glover is considered a potential closer at some point and is 0-1 this year with a 4.15 ERA in 11 games. "He could be activated this weekend," manager Dusty Baker said Thursday.

RHP Jacob Turner has been a pleasant surprise for the Nationals. He had a 3.07 ERA in five games, with one start. "He is probably our backup long guy," manager Dusty Baker said of Thursday's home game with the Baltimore Orioles that was eventually rained out.

RHP Tanner Roark will start at home Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies. He is 3-1 with a 3.46 ERA in seven starts this season. Roark has not shown the precise command that he had last year, but continues to be one of the top starters in the league after he won 16 games last season.

INF Stephen Drew (right hamstring strain) is greatly missed by manager Dusty Baker. There is a chance Drew could make a minor league rehab appearance before he joins the Nationals. "Not sure if he is going to or not," said Baker, who has been impressed with the versatility of the veteran infielder. Drew has not played since April 11 when he suffered the injury running out a ground ball in the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals.