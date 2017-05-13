Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LHP Matt Grace was sent to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday along with RHP A.J. Cole. The Nationals had to make room on the roster as RHP relievers Koda Glover and Shawn Kelley came off the disabled list. Grace has a 6.00 ERA in two games this year with Washington.

RHP Koda Glover (left hip impingement) came off the disabled list Friday and will be a big plus for a struggling Washington bullpen that entered Friday with the highest ERA in the National League. Glover is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA in 11 outings this year. He made his big league debut last year.

RHP Tanner Roark will make the start Saturday in Washington. His start against the Phillies was rained out on Friday. He is 3-1 with a 3.46 ERA in seven starts.

RHP A.J. Cole, who started on Saturday and got the win in Philadelphia, had been the No. 5 starter in the rotation. But he was sent to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday along with LHP Matt Grace as relievers Koda Glover and Shawn Kelley came off the disabled list. Manager Dusty Baker was asked Friday who the No. 5 starter was and he refused to reveal that, pointing out that spot in the rotation won't come up for several days.

1B Ryan Zimmerman became just the fourth player to hit 13 homers with an average of .400 in his team's first 30 games. He joined a list that included Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays and Josh Hamilton. Zimmerman has cooled off of late but is still hitting .393 with 13 homers.

RHP Shawn Kelley (lower back strain) came off the disabled list Friday and manager Dusty Baker couldn't be happier. Kelley missed nine games; he is 2-0 with three saves and a 5.40 ERA in 11 games and could emerge as the team's closer once again. "It is important," Baker said of having Kelley and Koda Glover back. "I can put my bullpen back in the order I want to."