Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Koda Glover (left hip impingement), who came off the disabled list Friday, came on the top of the seventh against the Phillies on Saturday. He walked the first batter he faced then got Tommy Joseph to pop up to end the inning with two runners on base. The Nationals bullpen has struggled and could use Glover, who was considered a candidate to be the closer in spring training.

RF Bryce Harper made news again Saturday as the Nationals announced he had signed a contract for the 2018 season even though he was arbitration eligible and can still be a free agent after the 2018 season. Then he hit a walkoff hitter to beat the Phillies 6-4 on Saturday night. It was the fifth walkoff homer of his career and second this season against the Phillies. The deal was for about $21.6 million, according to Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN). Will there be extension talks with Scott Boras, the agent for Harper? "Not sure. We have a great relationship with Harp," Washington general manager Mike Rizzo told reporters. "We love having him around. He's our own. Drafted, developed, signed, been an MVP for us. He's a very unique player. There's not many comps for his performance, both in the short-term and in the bulk throughout his career. So he's a unique player with a unique talent set that is our own. We love what he's done for us, and we couldn't be happier that we know where we're at in 2018."

RHP Tanner Roark had his shortest outing of the season, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing four runs on six hits while throwing 110 pitches Saturday. He did not figure in the decision against the Phillies.

LF Jayson Werth left the game in the top of the eighth with a groin injury, according to manager Dusty Baker. Werth has had injury problems in the past with the Nationals but has very healthy for the past two seasons. He is day-to-day. He was replaced by Chris Heisey in left Saturday. "He was having some tightness in his groin," said Baker, noting Werth broke up a double-play ball when he was on first in the seventh. "So we took him out." Baker said it was too early to tell if Werth would be able to play in the two games Sunday.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will pitch the first game Sunday as Washington plays Phillies in a day-night twinbill. Gonzalez gave up three homers in the first inning Monday at Baltimore but bounced back to last six innings. Gonzalez has allowed two runs or fewer in his last six starts at home against the Phillies. He is 10-6 with a 2.66 ERA in 21 games (all starts) in his career against Philadelphia, a system that Gonzalez played in the minors with in 2006.

RHP Max Scherzer will start the second game Sunday as the Nationals face the Phillies in a day-night doubleheader. Scherzer is 8-1 in his career against Philadelphia with an impressive 2.19 ERA in 12 starts.

RHP Shawn Kelley (lower back strain), who came off the disabled list Friday, pitched the top of the ninth Saturday and did not allow a run. He got the win as Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer in the last of the ninth. Kelley missed nine games; he is 3-0 with three saves and a 4.91 ERA in 12 games.