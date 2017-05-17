Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Koda Glover pitched a scoreless ninth inning to finish an 8-4 win at Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Manager Dusty Baker said Glover may be used more in that role, but Baker would like to see Glover decrease his pitch count. It took Glover 29 pitches to get through the inning.

RHP Jacob Tuner will make a spot start on Wednesday. The Nationals needed an extra starter because of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Turner is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in seven appearances (one start). His lone start came on April 19, and he hasn't pitched more than two innings in an outing since May 3.

RF Bryce Harper hit a two-run home run Tuesday at Pittsburgh, his 13th of the season, leaving him one off the National League lead. PNC Park had been the last NL ballpark in which Harper had not homered.

1B Ryan Zimmerman went 2-for-5 with two RBIs on Tuesday at Pittsburgh, increasing his major-league-leading RBI total to 38. He also leads the league with a .388 batting average.