3 months ago
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
May 18, 2017 / 9:03 PM / 3 months ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Matt Grace was recalled by Washington from Triple-A Syracuse. It's the fourth recall for Grace this season. He pitched a scoreless, 1-2-3 inning in the eighth. In 5 1/3 innings with the Nationals, he allowed three runs for a 5.06 ERA. Grace had a 6.00 ERA in eight games with Syracuse.

RHP Jacob Turner made his second start of the season and allowed three runs in five-plus innings. In his two starts this season, his ERA is now 4.91. In his six relief appearances, it's 2.61. Turner is expected to return to the bullpen after making a spot start.

RHP Erick Fedde, the Nationals' top pitching prospect, will move to a relief role with Double-A Harrisburg and could potentially be called up to help Washington at some point this season, manager Dusty Baker said. Fedde was the Nationals' first-round pick in 2014. He has a 3.30 ERA in eight games with Harrisburg.

RHP Joe Blanton was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. Blanton was 0-2 with a 9.49 ERA in 12 1/3 innings -- the highest among qualifying National League relievers. Manager Dusty Baker said Blanton had been dealing with the shoulder issue most of the season.

