CF Michael A. Taylor went 2-for-4 against the Braves on Friday and also threw out a runner at the plate. He is hitting .338 (22-for-65) since April 29, the day Adam Easton went on the disabled list with an injured left knee. Taylor is batting .279 with two homers and nine RBIs in 30 games overall.

LHP Gio Gonzalez gave up nine hits, including homers by Matt Kemp and Dansby Swanson, and four runs in 5 2/3 innings Friday in a no-decision against the Braves, his ERA rising from 2.47 to 2.86. He walked three and struck out five. Gonzalez threw 116 pitches as the Braves left seven runners on base against him and had a runner thrown out at the plate.

RHP Max Scherzer (4-2, 2.80 ERA) tries to match his first start against the Braves this season as he faces them for a second time in Atlanta on Saturday. He allowed just two hits over seven scoreless innings on April 18 to run his record to 5-0 with a 3.12 ERA in his six most recent starts against the Braves. Scherzer is second in the National League 70 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings and has held opponents to a .198 batting average.

2B Daniel Murphy has hit five of his eight homers with two strikes after connecting on a 0-2 pitch against the Braves on Friday. He is batting .325 with 32 RBIs after going 2-for-4, and also has a .387 on-base percentage and .567 slugging mark.