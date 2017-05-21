CF Victor Robles, the Nationals' top-rated prospect, had a 20th birthday to remember Friday, going 4-for-5 with a two-run homer and a triple for high Class A Potomac. He raised his average to 28 points to .283. Robles, the No. 5-ranked prospect according to MLB.com, was hitting just .229 through May 11, but has five multi-hit games since.

RHP Stephen Strasburg (4-1, 3.42 ERA) will try to continue his domination of the Braves as he starts against them for the second time this season on Sunday in Atlanta. He struck out a season-best 10 and allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings in an April 20 victory. Strasburg is 6-1 with a 2.33 ERA in his past eight starts against the Braves.

RF Bryce Harper went 1-for-4 in Saturday's loss to the Braves after going 0-for-4 in Friday's defeat. He was 7-for-10 with two homers and five RBIs when the Nationals swept a three-game series in Atlanta during April.

RHP Max Scherzer (4-3, 3.02 ERA) had won five straight starts against the Braves before losing Saturday in Atlanta. He didn't come back after a long rain delay, having needed 106 pitches to make it through five innings. Scherzer gave up two homers, both on two-strike pitches, to account for all three runs he allowed. He gave up four hits, walked three and struck out six.