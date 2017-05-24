Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross, called up Tuesday from Triple-A Syracuse, tied a career high as he went eight innings and got the win in a 10-1 game as he allowed just one run to Seattle. "It was very important," Washington manager Dusty Baker said of Ross giving his bullpen a breather. "He didn't want to come out. That is the guy that we know. Joe was pitching with confidence and conviction. Those runs didn't hurt."

RHP Jacob Turner will be able to pitch out of the bullpen for the time being as RHP Joe Ross was called up from Triple-A Syracuse to start Tuesday. Turner had been the No. 5 starter and has made two starts, and has thrown out of the bullpen six times. "We are going to use him as needed," Washington manager Dusty Baker said of Turner.

OF Brian Goodwin was sent to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday to make room for RHP Joe Ross, who came up from Syracuse to start against Seattle. Goodwin appeared in 10 games for the Nationals and hit 3-for-16 (.188) with two of his three hits for extra bases. He had a pinch-hit double to drive in the go-ahead run on May 14 against the Philadelphia Phillies. "We decided we needed the extra arm," Washington manager Dusty Baker said of sending Goodwin down. "It is not easy to send anybody down."

3B Anthony Rendon had another big game at Nationals Park on Tuesday. He hit two homers and had three hits with five RBIs in a big win over Seattle. Rendon had three homers and 10 RBIs in a home game in late April against the New York Mets. "We must have been swinging at good pitches," he said.

SS Trea Turner was 2-for-5 Tuesday and lifted his average to .241. He scored a run and drove in a run and has been in a slump in the past few weeks, though he has hit the ball hard at times. "The league has had to adjust to him. Now it is up to him to adjust back," said Dusty Baker, the Washington manager. Turner hit .342 last season.

INF Stephen Drew (right hamstring strain) was hoping to make a minor league rehab appearance but was rained out, manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday. That means the Nationals may send Drew to Florida where there is better weather, according to Baker. Drew went on the DL on April 12. When will he return? "I don't know when that will be," Baker said.