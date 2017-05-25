Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Chris Heisey (biceps) went on the disabled list Wednesday. He said he had some soreness on Tuesday and then hurt it worse during batting practice Wednesday. "I will be back at some point" this season, he said. He will have an MRI on Thursday.

LHP Sammy Solis will head to Florida to continue his rehab. He has been on the disabled list since late April. "He has been throwing the last three or four days," manager Dusty Baker said. "We are going to send him to Florida under supervision. We will see how he progresses. This will be like his spring training. We will make sure Sammy is here at the end, which is the most important thing."

RHP Joe Blanton (right shoulder inflammation) began throwing for the first time since he went on the DL last week. He has a 9.49 ERA in 14 games.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will make his first start against Seattle since 2011 when he takes the mound Thursday afternoon. He pitched for Oakland in 2011 and made four starts that year against the Mariners.

INF Stephen Drew (right hamstring strain) will continue his rehab in Florida, manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday. Drew was hoping to make a minor league rehab appearance but with rain in the mid-Atlantic region this week, the Nationals decided to send him to their spring training complex in West Palm Beach. Drew went on the DL April 12.