Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Koda Glover is the closer for the Nationals, though manager Dusty Baker has not used that term around the young pitcher. Glover was not needed in a 4-2 loss Thursday. He has three saves in 16 games with a 2.57 ERA.

3B Anthony Rendon continues to shine on offense and defense. He made a nifty play on a grounder to begin a double play in the second inning Thursday. He then hit a solo homer in the fifth, giving him a homer in three straight games and four longballs in the series against Seattle. Rendon has nine home runs and 32 RBIs with a .283 average. "He is getting really good pitches to hit," teammate Daniel Murphy said of Rendon. "He is seeing the ball really well right now."

LHP Gio Gonzalez had a season-high eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings Thursday. But a high pitch count and command was again a problem as he didn't figure in the decision. The veteran walked four and threw 96 pitches, 50 for strikes.

RHP Max Scherzer starts Friday against the San Diego Padres. He is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA in three starts against the Padres while with Washington.