Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will face his hometown team Saturday. He is 5-1 with a 3.28 ERA against San Diego in six starts.

OF Chris Heisey (right biceps rupture) went on the disabled list Wednesday after he was injured during batting practice. He was to have an MRI, but a team spokesperson said Friday that there is no update on his condition.

SS Trea Turner led off the last of the first inning on Friday with a homer to center. It was the first leadoff homer of the year for Washington, and the third leadoff homer in the career of former Padres minor league shortstop. Turner said after the game he made some minor mechanical adjustments with hitting coach Rick Schu. Turner had two hits and is batting .244.

1B Adam Lind got a rare start as Ryan Zimmerman got Friday night off. Lind was 1-for-4 and is hitting .340. Lind has excelled as a pinch-hitter this year and has taken over the reserve role from Clint Robinson. Zimmerman has been on fire and has given Lind few opportunities, though manager Dusty Baker wants to make sure and give his regulars time off.

