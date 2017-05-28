Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

2B Wilmer Difo started at second base for the second day in a row Saturday. Daniel Murphy, the regular second baseman, was out of the lineup because of illness. Difo was 0-for-4 and his average fell to .176.

RHP Joe Ross will start Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the team that drafted him out of high school. The Nationals have scored 62 runs in the first four starts of the year for Ross. That is the most runs ever for the first four starts of a season for any pitcher. He is 2-0 in two career starts against the Padres.

RHP Stephen Strasburg struck out a career-high 15 batters and allowed only three hits in seven innings on Saturday in a 3-0 victory over the San Diego Padres. That came one day after Max Scherzer fanned 13 Padres. "I can't really worry about whether they are going to put (the ball) in play or not," said Strasburg, who threw 108 pitches. "I'm trying to make pitches and attack the strike zone." The outing was even more impressive as Strasburg escaped a bases loaded jam in the first inning and needed 27 pitches to get the first three outs. "You have to keep grinding," he said. "Obviously if another inning or two happens like that again I wouldn't be able to go as deep." The last-place Padres collected six hits while fanning 28 times the last two days. It was the first shutout of the season for the Washington pitching staff, which has a 4.15 team ERA. "I mean they're two really good pitchers," said San Diego second baseman Cory Spangenberg, who was 0-for-3. "You can't take them for granted. When you do get your pitch against these two guys you can't be fouling it back like we have. You need to be able to hit those ones. We've been a hit or two away each night so just got to keep on going and hopefully those hits come." Strasburg (6-1) fanned 14 batters in his major league debut in 2010 against the Pittsburgh Pirates and again in 2015 at the Philadelphia Phillies.

OF Chris Heisey (right biceps rupture) went on the disabled list Wednesday after he was injured during batting practice. He told The Washington Post that an MRI confirmed the diagnosis of a ruptured biceps, but he added that he was also cleared to do baseball activities. Heisey took batting practice and threw Friday and was also on the field for batting practice Saturday. He said he will not need surgery.

RF Bryce Harper made news off the field before Saturday's game. He was one of several Washington players who headed out to youth baseball games Saturday morning before the Nationals played that afternoon against the San Diego Padres. Harper, according to The Washington Post, told young players in the northwest quadrant of the nation's capital: "No participation trophies, OK? First place only." Harper was 1-for-4 and his average fell to .337.

1B Ryan Zimmerman was back in the starting lineup Saturday. He got the night off Friday as Adam Lind made the start at first. Zimmerman had two hits to raise his average to .365.

2B Daniel Murphy was not in the starting lineup Saturday because of illness, according to bench coach Chris Speier, who is filling in for manager Dusty Baker. Murphy did not play Friday night either.