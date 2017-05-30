Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LHP Matt Grace was demoted to Triple-A Syracuse before Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. He has compiled a 4.05 ERA in seven appearances for the Nationals this season.

LF Chris Heisey (right biceps rupture) was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Harrisburg. Heisey went on the disabled list May 24 after he was injured during batting practice. Heisey took batting practice and threw Friday and was also on the field for batting practice Saturday. He said he will not need surgery.

RF Bryce Harper was ejected from Monday's win over the San Francisco Giants after charging the mound following getting hit by a pitch in the eighth inning. The at-bat was his first against Giants RHP Hunter Strickland since the 2014 National League Division Series, during which Harper homered twice against the San Francisco reliever. The ejection was the ninth of Harper's career.

RHP Tanner Roark ran his career record against the San Francisco Giants to 6-0 with seven shutout innings in Monday's 3-0 victory. He has compiled a 2.02 ERA in those seven starts. The impressive outing was the second in a row for Roark, who had limited the Seattle Mariners to one run on eight hits over seven innings last week.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will duel with another former Oakland Athletic, RHP Jeff Samardzija, on Tuesday night in the second game of the Nationals' series against the San Francisco Giants. Gonzalez will go to the mound with a 3-1 record and 2.90 ERA despite having allowed six runs and 12 hits in his last two starts spanning 11 innings. He has a 4-4 record and 2.94 ERA in 11 career starts against the Giants.

INF Stephen Drew (strained right hamstring) was reinstated from the disabled list before Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. He drew a walk as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning, then left for a pinch runner as a precaution. Drew had missed 41 straight games.

2B Daniel Murphy (illness) returned to the Washington lineup with two hits and two RBIs in Monday's win over the San Francisco Giants. He had missed the three-game home series against the San Diego Padres. Both of Murphy's hits -- and single and a double -- drove in runs in the 3-0 win.