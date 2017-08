1B Jose Marmolejos was optioned to Double-A Harrisburg. He went 0-for-3 Thursday night for Harrisburg and is hitting .368 with three homers and 13 RBIs in the minors this season.

CF Adam Eaton was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. Eaton underwent successful surgery on May 9 to repair his torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee and is out for the season. Eaton was hitting .297 in 91 at-bats over 23 games before his injury.