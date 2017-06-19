RF Bryce Harper extended his hitting streak to 11 games Sunday, when he went 1-for-3 with a first-inning single in the Nationals' 5-1 loss to the Mets. The 11-game streak ties a single-season career high for Harper, who also hit in 11 straight games from Aug. 18-29, 2013. His longest hitting streak is a 12-game run from Sept. 24, 2012 through Apr. 4, 2013. Harper is batting .326 (15-for-46) with two homers and six RBIs during his current streak. Overall this season, Harper is batting .318 with 17 homers and 51 RBIs in 62 games.

RHP Tanner Roark will look to snap a two-start losing streak Monday night, when he takes the mound for the Nationals in the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Roark took the loss last Wednesday, when he gave up seven runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings as the Nationals fell to the Atlanta Braves, 13-2. The runs allowed tied a season high for Roark, who lasted five innings or fewer for the fifth time in 14 starts. He has given up 16 runs (13 earned) in 18 2/3 innings in three June starts, a stretch in which his ERA has risen from 3.86 to 4.39. Roark is 5-8 with a 3.76 ERA in 19 career games (13 starts) against the Marlins.

RHP A.J. Cole was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, This is the second trip to the majors this season for Cole, who was promoted on May 2 and earned the win in his lone appearance on May 6, when he started against the Philadelphia Phillies and allowed one run over six innings in the Nationals 6-2 victory. Cole is expected to work in middle relief during this stint in the majors. He went 3-2 with a 5.68 ERA in 10 starts for Syracuse.

SS Trea Turner tied a long-standing franchise record Sunday, when he stole four bases in the Nationals' 5-1 loss to the Mets. Turner popped out in the first before singling and stealing second and third in the third, walking and stealing second in the fifth and reaching on a fielder's choice and stealing second in the eighth. He is the first Nationals player to steal four bases in a game since the franchise relocated from Montreal in 2005 and the fourth player in Expos/Nationals history to achieve the feat. Hall of Famer Tim Raines did it six times while Ron LeFlore and Marquise Grissom did it once apiece. Grissom was the previous player to swipe four bases in a game, which he did on July 21, 1992. Turner is batting .265 with seven homers, 30 RBIs and 25 stolen bases, the latter of which ties him for second place in the National League with Miami Marlins 2B Dee Gordon.

RHP Shawn Kelley (right trapezius strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, retroactive to Saturday. Manager Dusty Baker said Saturday that Kelley was dealing with neck spasms when he displayed decreased velocity while allowing one run in one inning on Friday night. There is no timetable for Kelley's return. It is the second trip to the disabled list this season for Kelley, who was shelved with a lower back strain from May 2-12. Kelley is 3-2 with four saves and a 7.00 ERA in 22 games.