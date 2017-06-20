Mariners' Hernandez beats Astros in return
Felix Hernandez pitched six strong innings in his first start since April 25 and the Seattle Mariners hit three home runs to defeat the Houston Astros 13-3 Friday night at Safeco Field.
RF Bryce Harper hit his 18th homer of the season on Monday against Miami LHP Justin Nicolino. It was just Harper's second homer this season against a left-handed pitcher. Overall, Harper is hitting .316 this season.
RHP Tanner Roark, who beat Miami on April 5, did not fare well on Monday. He blew a six-run lead and lasted just 2 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, two walks and six runs. He gave up the huge grand slam by Miami's Justin Bour.
LHP Enny Romero gave up the game-winning hit on Monday night against Miami. He pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing three hits, two walks and one run. His two-out walk to Dee Gordon -- on four pitches -- was a huge fail. Three batters later, Marcell Ozuna made Romero pay with a walk-off single to the gap in left-center.
LHP Gio Gonzalez will start on Tuesday against his hometown team. Gonzalez, a native of Miami-Dade County, is 1-2 with a 4.24 ERA in four career starts at Marlins Park. Lately, though, Gonzalez has been very good in his past three starts against the Marlins, sporting a 0.55 ERA.
Felix Hernandez pitched six strong innings in his first start since April 25 and the Seattle Mariners hit three home runs to defeat the Houston Astros 13-3 Friday night at Safeco Field.
Cabrera's trade demand not a distraction for Mets in 11-4 win