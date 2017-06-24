INF/OF Wilmer Difo made the first start of his career in center field Friday. He started one game in left field earlier this season. Difo came up through the minor league system as a middle infielder. "If you can play shortstop you can probably play center field," said Dusty Baker, the Washington manager. Difo had trouble with a flyball early on and was replaced late in the game as the Nationals came back to win.

RHP Joe Ross is slated to start Saturday against the Reds. In his third big league season he has struggled, going 3-3 with a 5.98 ERA in nine starts. Ross began the year at Triple-A Syracuse and his best game with the Nationals was when he fanned 12 Baltimore Orioles in early June at home.

RHP Stephen Strasburg failed to go six innings for the third time in a row Friday. He gave up eight hits and five runs in five innings and did not figure in the decision. He was on track for the loss before the Nationals tied the game in the seventh. Strasburg said he had trouble dealing with the humidity - the game time temperature was 87.

RF Bryce Harper came through again in the clutch Friday, with a walkoff single in the 10th for a 6-5 win over the Reds. It was the fifth walkoff win of the year for the Nationals and the 19th come from behind victory. "It was as lot of fun to watch and a lot of fun to be part of," he said. "I had had some good pitches I had just missed in earlier at bats. I was just trying to grind it out and get a pitch I could handle and get a hit. We battled from the first inning on. It was tough facing a rookie we had not seen before. Our bullpen really did a great job tonight. Anytime they come in and close the door for us like tonight that's huge."

LHP Sammy Solis (left elbow inflammation) has been on the DL since April 19 and has missed 58 games. But he may with Washington soon, giving the Nationals another lefty in the pen. "He is getting close, very closer," said Dusty Baker, the Washington manager.

OF Brian Goodwin hit two homers Friday - the first time he has hit more than one in a game. He hit a solo homer in the first and then another solo homer in the seventh to tie the game at 5. Perhaps the biggest hit was his third one, a single with two outs in the 10th that sent Trea Turner to third. Then Bryce Harper came through with the game-winner. "He is learning to hit. He wants to stay here," said manager Dusty Baker.

RHP A.J. Cole was sent to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday to make room for INF/OF Wilmer Difo, who made his first start in CF on Friday. Cole did not pitch in his second stint this year for the Nationals. He started one game in May for Washington.

CF Michael A. Taylor did not start his second straight game Friday. Manager Dusty Baker did not disclose the injury of Taylor. "The opponent doesn't need to know where" he is hurting, Baker said. Taylor fanned as a pinch-hitter in the 10th.

LF Jayson Werth (left foot contusion) is out of a walking boot which he had the last homestand, Washington manager Dusty Baker said Friday. "We miss his presence," Baker said. He has now missed 19 games and the Nationals have used several players in the No. 2 spot in the order in his place.