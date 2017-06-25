RHP Joe Ross, who entered the game with a 5.98 ERA, allowed one run in seven innings to get the win Saturday.Washington began the day leading the league with a team batting average of .276 and league-best 114 homers. The Nationals scored 23 runs on April 30 against the New York Mets in a game that Ross started at home on a Sunday afternoon.

RHP Koda Glover (lower back stiffness) has missed 13 games since going on the DL June 11."Koda they say is getting better daily. Far as when he could be ready, we don't really know. He has a smile on his face, him and Shawn, so pretty good indication. They don't hide their emotions very well. You can sort of see it on their face when they are feeling better," manager Dusty Baker said Saturday. Glover is 0-1 with a 5.12 ERA in 23 games.

OF Chris Heisey (right biceps rupture) looked very good Saturday taking batting practice, hitting several balls into the seats in left field. He has missed 28 games since going on the DL May 24.

RHP Tanner Roark will start Sunday in the series finale against the Reds. He has struggled of Late, lasting less than three innings in his last start, at Miami. He is 6-4 with a 4.88 ERA this year after winning 16 games last season.

CF Michael A. Taylor made the start Saturday after not starting the previous two games. Manager Dusty Baker did not disclose the injury of Taylor, who came through with four hits and two were homers. It was the second two-homer game of his career. The only other time Taylor hit two homers in a game was last year at San Diego. "I was a little banged up. I am getting better. I am headed in the right direction," said Taylor, who did not disclose his injury.

SS Trea Turner set a career-high with five hits and he also drew a walk Saturday. He had been swinging at pitches out of the zone of late, especially up in his eyes. But Turner hit five times in the first six innings on a miserable day for the Reds pitchers. His average rose to .275 as the Nationals won 18-3.

RHP Shawn Kelley (lower back strain) has missed seven games since going on the DL June 18. He continues to get treatment, manager Dusty Baker said Saturday. He is 3-2 with a 7.00 ERA in 22 games.