RHP Tanner Roark continues to be a mystery, though some scouts feel he is falling too far to first base on his delivery. He gave six runs in six innings on Sunday to the Reds. His ERA is now 5.15 after he won 16 games last year and had a 2.83 ERA. "Everything was just out reach or an infield hit," manager Dusty Baker said of the hits against Roark. "He settled down in the middle innings and found his control. He threw the ball better than the score indicated. It is frustrating for him."

CF Michael A. Taylor continues to swing a hot bat for the Nationals. He had a homer Sunday, giving him three in two days and five homers in his last 11 contests. He has been the regular center fielder since late April when Adam Eaton was injured, and Taylor is making the most of his third shot in three years of being an everyday player.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will start at home Monday against the Cubs. Gonzalez is 3-2 with a 3.93 ERA in nine career starts against the Cubs. Last year he was 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA in two starts against Chicago.

1B Ryan Zimmerman got the day off from starting on Sunday. He come on in the top of the ninth in a double switch and lined out to end the game. He is hitting .352 with 19 homers this year for the Nationals.

1B Adam Lind made the start Sunday at first in place of Ryan Zimmerman. He was 1-for-3 with a walk and done a solid job this year as a pinch-hitter and part-time starter at first and left.