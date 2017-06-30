RHP Joe Ross allowed five hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings and did not figure in the decision. "It was tough because Joe pitched a heck of a game," manager Dusty Baker said as the bullpen blew the lead in the ninth.

RHP Koda Glover (lower back stiffness) was the closer at one point this year. Now it looks like he won't be back anytime soon. He told reporters Wednesday he has been dealing with right shoulder pain since as early as May. He said he has "severe inflammation" in his right rotator cuff. "I'm still a little bit away from throwing," he said. Glover has not thrown since going on the disabled list for the second time June 11. He has a 5.12 ERA in 23 appearances out of the bullpen.

OF Victor Robles, a top prospect for the Nationals, was named to the world team roster for the Futures Games June 9 in Miami. He hit .296 with seven homers and 28 RBIs in his first 61 games for Single-A Advanced Potomac of the Carolina League this season.

RHP Tanner Roark will start on Friday in St. Louis. He allowed three runs on seven hits in five innings at home April 10 as the Nationals beat the Cardinals 14-6. Roark has not been the same pitcher as last year and is 6-5 with a 5.15 ERA.

SS Trea Turner left Thursday's Washington Nationals game against the Chicago Cubs in the top of the ninth inning with what the team called a non-displaced fracture of his right wrist after getting hit by a pitch in his previous plate appearances. Turner, who was 1-for-2 with two steals in the game, was replaced by Stephen Drew with the Nationals leading 4-2. Turner was hit by a pitch on his right arm near his wrist in the bottom of the seventh. The team offered no timetable for Turner's return. Turner has 35 stolen bases this season to go along with seven homers and 32 RBIs. The Nationals lost the game 5-4.

1B Ryan Zimmerman appears to be a sure bet All-Star and a possible Comeback Player of the Year. "Just having consistent at-bats and playing every day is important to me," Zimmerman told WTEM 980 AM. "Consistency is the name of the game." Zimmerman went 1-for-4 Thursday and is now hitting .337 with 19 homers. "I have been in the same spot my entire career. I have created great relationships. Everyone here is so positive and good people," Zimmerman said of feeling he could bounce back from down years. Zimmerman had a double in the first Thursday for his 360th career double, tying a Montreal/Washington franchise record held by Tim Wallach.