RHP Stephen Strasburg will make the start Monday night when Washington opens a three-game home series with the New York Mets. Strasburg last pitched on Wednesday night at home, fanning 13 Chicago Cubs over seven innings and allowing just four hits in an 8-4 victory. Strasburg has thrown 87 career innings against New York and has split two decisions this year, winning on the road and losing at home.

OF Chris Heisey (right biceps rupture) was sent to Triple-A Syracuse Saturday to start a rehab assignment. Heisey was batting just .128 in 47 at-bats with a homer and three RBI when he hit the 10-day DL on May 24. He played left field in a 5-2 win Sunday at Buffalo, doubling and scoring a run as he went 1-for-3. Heisey isn't expected to return until mid-July.

RF Bryce Harper enjoyed the 13th multi-homer game of his career Sunday night, cracking two-run shots off Carlos Martinez in the first and third innings. Both came off low changeups, with the second one dipping to about Harper's shins when he lined it into the Cardinals' bullpen in right-center. Eleven of Harper's 20 homers have come on two-strike counts, tied with Milwaukee's Eric Thames for the MLB lead.

1B Ryan Zimmerman was named the starter at his position for the All-Star Game July 11 in Miami, joining Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Bryce Harper and 2B Daniel Murphy on the team. Zimmerman didn't start but came off the bench to pinch-hit in the eighth and was intentionally walked, the only time in 1,483 career games that his only plate appearance has been an intentional pass. He should be back in the lineup Monday night.

RHP Max Scherzer totally stifled St. Louis Sunday night, allowing just two hits and two walks in seven shutout innings and fanning 12 to earn his 10th win. It was the 10th double-figure strikeout game for Scherzer this year and the 59th of his career. Right-handed batters are a pitiful 25-for-211 against him this year, a pitcher-like .118 average which is by far the lowest in baseball.