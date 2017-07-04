RHP Joe Ross will start against the Mets on Tuesday. Current Mets hitters are batting 31-for-94 (.330) against him with five home runs. He is 1-2 with a 4.71 ERA in five career starts against the Mets.

INF Adrian Sanchez made his first start in the majors on Monday, getting the nod at shortstop. He was 0-for-3 at the plate and made some nice plays in the field. Sanchez was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday after regular SS Trea Turner injured a wrist and is expected to miss several weeks.

RHP Stephen Strasburg allowed just two singles in seven innings and did not give up a run Monday. The All-Star now has a 3.28 ERA. It was the fifth start of his career in which he went seven innings and allowed two hits or fewer and the first since 2016 at New York against the Mets.

RHP Jacob Turner cleared waivers and has been sent to Triple-A Syracuse. He was put on waivers Saturday after a rough outing Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

SS Trea Turner was put on the disabled list Friday after he injured his right wrist when he was hit by a pitch Thursday against Chicago Cubs RHP Pedro Strop. Even though he is on the disabled list, Turner did several sprints from home to first before the game Monday.

RHP Shawn Kelley (right trapezius strain) has stopped throwing since he had some pain while throwing last week. "I thought I was pretty much in the clear. The first couple days of throwing went good," Kelley told The Washington Post. "Then when I really tried to test it, and start to put some effort in it, it kind of tightened up on me. Since that day, it's kind of stayed the same and is really annoying me." Kelley has been on the DL since June 18 and has missed 16 games.