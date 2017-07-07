OF Chris Heisey was 5-for-21 in his minor league rehab games after going 0-for-3 Thursday with Triple-A Syracuse. He has also spent time with Double-A Harrisburg. "He is doing pretty well," manager Dusty Baker said Thursday. "Before he got hurt, he wasn't playing like Heisey" with a .128 average in 47 at-bats with Washington. Heisey will join the Nationals on Friday as OF Michael A. Taylor is slated to go on the DL.

RHP Tanner Roark (5.27 ERA) has fallen fast. After winning 16 games last year, the Nationals skipped his spot in the rotation after he was supposed to pitch Wednesday and the game was rained out. Gio Gonzalez started on Thursday for the Nationals against the Atlanta Braves. "Tanner was struggling some. We might have to skip somebody else tonight," Baker said. Roark pitched in March for the USA team in the World Baseball Classic. Did that hurt him? "You get in trouble if you saying anything (bad) about the WBC," Baker said.

CF Michael A. Taylor (mild right oblique strain) left the game in the top of the fourth after he reached on a fielder's choice and grounded out to third in the last of the third. Taylor, hitting .278 with 12 homers, became the regular center fielder in late April when Adam Eaton suffered a left knee strain. Manager Dusty Baker said after the game that he will go on the 10-day DL on Friday and the Nationals will bring OF Chris Heisey off the DL.

RHP Edwin Jackson was 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA in his first 15 games, with four starts, in the Triple-A International League. He did not allow a hit in his first 12 1/3 innings over three starts with Syracuse, the top farm team of the Nationals. Could he end up in the Washington bullpen? "That is why we signed him," manager Dusty Baker said of Jackson. "We have to get Koda (Glover) back, we have to get (Shawn) Kelley back. There are only so many spots." He was with Triple-A Norfolk in the Baltimore system earlier in the year.

LHP Gio Gonzalez made his case for All-Star status (in case a pitcher needs to be replaced) in his outing against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. "He has pitched great," said manager Dusty Baker. But he was tagged with the loss as he gave up three runs in six innings Thursday to the Atlanta Braves. But he has a 2.86 ERA this year -- his best season since 2012.

RHP Max Scherzer is slated to start Friday at home against the Braves. He has 10 wins and is one of three pitchers in the last 21 years to win at least 10 games before the All-Star break five years in a row. The others are Greg Maddux and Roy Halladay.