LHP Seth Romero, the first-round pick of the Nationals in June, agreed to a contract with the club on Friday. He was 4-5 with a 3.51 ERA in 10 games with the University of Houston this spring before he was kicked off the squad for breaking team rules.

RHP Stephen Strasburg will start Saturday against Atlanta at home. He is 6-1 in nine starts against the Braves since the start of the 2015 season and 9-2 this season.

OF Chris Heisey was activated by the Washington Nationals on Friday. Heisey has been sidelined since May 24 with a ruptured right biceps. The 32-year-old is hitting .128 with one homer and three RBIs in 28 games this season.

OF Chris Heisey joined the active roster Friday as CF Michael A. Taylor went on the disabled list. Heisey missed 40 games with a right biceps rupture and hit .295 (5-for-17) on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse. He played for Double-A Harrisburg during the rehab stint. Heisey was a late replacement on defense and beat out a double play grounder to keep the inning alive in the ninth Friday.

--OF Brian Goodwin will not play center as CF Michael A. Taylor went on the disabled list Friday with a right oblique strain. Goodwin has hit leadoff for the past few days and hit well, though he was 0-for-5 Frday.

OF Michael A. Taylor was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain by the Washington Nationals on Friday. Taylor was removed from Thursday's series-opening 5-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves after grounding out in the third inning. Taylor is hitting .278 with 12 homers, 35 RBIs and 10 steals in 72 games this season.

CF Michael A. Taylor (mild right oblique strain) left the game in the top of the fourth after he reached on a fielder's choice and grounded out to third in the last of the third Thursday. He went on the 10-day disabled list on Friday. He has been dealing with the injury for a few weeks but the Nationals hope he is not on the DL for a long time.

RHP Max Scherzer struck out 10 batters but did not get a decision on Friday. It was the 60th time in his career that he fanned at least 10.