Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Sunday. Ross was placed on the DL on Saturday with a right elbow strain. He is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery.

RHP Tanner Roark (7-6) allowed three unearned runs and only four hits over six innings to snap a personal four-game losing streak. "My two-seamer was moving," said Roark. "Felt like I could throw any pitch any time. I was able to relax, get some confidence and go right at them."

RHP Ryan Madson was traded Sunday to the Washington Nationals, along with LHP Sean Doolittle, for RHP Blake Treinen and two highly touted minor league prospects, SS/3B Sheldon Neuse and LHP Jesus Luzardo. Madson, a late-innings reliever, went 2-4 with a 2.06 ERA in 40 appearances for the A's this season, holding opposing batters to a .188 average. He signed a three-year contract with the A's as a free agent after the 2015 season. He has won World Series rings with the Phillies in 2008 and the Royals in 2015. "Ryan Madson's probably about as easy a guy to manage as far as a reliever goes that I've ever had," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He's ready to pitch for you in any number of roles." In 662 career appearances, Madson is 56-43 with 86 saves and a 3.40 ERA.

LHP Sean Doolittle was traded Sunday to the Washington Nationals, along with RHP Ryan Madson, for RHP Blake Treinen and two highly touted minor league prospects, SS/3B Sheldon Neuse and LHP Jesus Luzardo. Doolittle, a late-inning reliever, was the last remaining player on the roster from the A's 2012 playoff team. He was drafted by the A's as a first baseman in 2007 but made the transition to relief pitcher in late 2011 and made his major league debut in 2012. Doolittle was an All-Star in 2014 when he had 22 saves, an Oakland record for left-handers. He went 13-13 with a 3.08 ERA, 36 saves and 300 strikeouts in 254 career relief appearances and 253 innings for the A's. "There's a lot of great memories obviously from the '12, '13 and '14 (playoff) teams," Doolittle said. "There's also a lot of really good people here that I'm going to miss." Doolittle went 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in 23 appearances over 21 1/3 innings this year. He had 31 strikeouts and two walks.