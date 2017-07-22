Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

SS Wilmer Difo was 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs while making his eighth start at shortstop in the last 11 games in the absence of SS Trea Turner (fractured wrist). Nationals manager said Stephen Drew was expected to start Saturday, manager Dusty Baker said, who added that could change if the D-backs start rookie LHP Anthony Banda as expected.

RF Bryce Harper extended his career-high hitting streak to 14 games with a double in the fourth inning that broke up D-backs RHP Zack Godley's no-hitter. He was 1-for-3 with two walks, and was robbed of a single on a divine stop by Arizona SS Ketel Marte in the top of the ninth inning. Harper is hitting .463 with four doubles, a triple, six homers, 15 RBIs and 102 walks during the streak.

3B Anthony Rendon was held hitless in three at-bats and walked once, cooling slightly. Since June 15 is hitting .398 with nine doubles, nine homers, 25 RBIs and 20 walks. He led the NL and was second in the majors with a 5.0 WAR entering the game, as computed by FanGraphs.com. Yankees RF Aaron Judge led the majors at 5.3.

LHP Enny Romero got beat with hits on a pair of fastballs that registered 100 mph in the night inning Friday, a leadoff triple to CF A.J. Pollock and a bases-loaded single to 2B Brandon Drury that won the game 6-5. "I tried to elevate a pitch to get a swing and miss and it stayed in the middle of the plate," Romero said through a translator of Pollock's at-bat. On Drury's ball, he said: "I was trying to go inside on him. He put a great swing. He was able to keep his hands inside and get a hit." Romero, who played in the World Baseball Classic, is 2-4 with a 3.77 ERA in 41 relief appearances.

RHP Max Scherzer gave up three homers for the first time this season but avoided his first career loss in seven starts against Arizona when the Nationals rallied to tie it in the sixth inning. Scherzer gave up three homers in his first 10 pitches, his first three-homer game this season. "They had a good game plan against me," said Scherzer, 11-5 with a 2.26 ERA. "They beat me. Sometimes in this game, you get punched in the face. You have to learn from it. There are things I did today you can tell they are keying on. There is nothing broken here. I just have to fix some stuff that I am doing, sequencing-wise. They are keying on those locations. I knew that coming in. I just couldn't get the ball exactly where I wanted it."