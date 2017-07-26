Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (right forearm) suffered from some nerve impingement in his pitching arm "that has been alleviated," according to a team spokesperson. Strasburg left his last start Sunday after just two innings, raising concern that he might have a serious arm injury. But manager Dusty Baker said the pitcher was "not alarmed" about this issue. It remains to be seen if Strasburg will make his next scheduled start.

OF Bryce Harper extended his career-high hitting streak to 17 games with an eighth-inning double. He has reached base for 25 straight games.

LHP Enny Romero, who was dealing with back spasms after his last appearance Sunday, visited a chiropractor and was given the go-ahead to pitch after he said the spasms had subsided.

SS Trea Turner (right wrist) took a follow-up X-ray Tuesday to determine how the bone is healing. Turner, who has been on the disabled list since June 30, took ground balls with the team but did not make any throws.

RHP Edwin Jackson did not have the control he exhibited in his first start with the Nationals, laboring through 112 pitches over five innings while taking the loss against the Brewers. He walked three and gave up three homers, although only three runs were earned because of a fourth-inning error.

OF Ryan Raburn remains on the team's bereavement list, and manager Dusty Baker does not plan to rush him back. "I told him to come back when he takes care of his business at home," Baker said.

LHP Gio Gonzalez enters Wednesday's start against the Brewers with his lowest ERA (2.83) through 20 starts since 2011, when he posted a 2.67 ERA while pitching for the Athletics. He finished that season with a 3.12 ERA.