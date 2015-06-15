Preview: Nationals at Rays

The Washington Nationals hope to continue turning their fortunes around when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday for the opener of a four-game, home-and-home interleague set. The Nationals, who will host the Rays on Wednesday and Thursday, won their last two games at Milwaukee after dropping 11 of the previous 14.

Washington recorded 4-0 victory over the Brewers on Sunday without slugger Bryce Harper, whose status is uncertain after he was hit by a pitch just above the left knee in Saturday’s contest. Harper is second in the majors with 21 homers and won’t have it easy if he is able to get back in the lineup against Tampa Bay, which leads the American League in ERA (3.29). The Rays, in a virtual tie for first place in the AL East with the New York Yankees, have won 11 of their last 15 after a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox over the weekend. Tampa Bay won all three games when Washington last visited in 2009.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (4-3, 4.42 ERA) vs. Rays RH Erasmo Ramirez (5-2, 4.96)

Gonzalez has managed one victory in his last six starts, although he limited opponents to two or fewer runs three times in the past four turns. The 29-year-old Hialeah, Fla. native has allowed only three homers while striking out 67 over 71 1/3 innings this season, but owns a 5.27 ERA in seven road starts. David DeJesus is 2-for-8 with a homer against Gonzalez, who is 2-1 in five games (three starts) with a 4.37 ERA versus Tampa Bay.

Ramirez has won five times in his last six starts while yielding two or fewer runs in four of them to solidify his place in the rotation. The Nicaragua native, who owns a 3.21 ERA at home, permitted 15 hits in his first 5 1/3 innings with the Rays this season and has given up 31 in 47 1/3 frames since. Yunel Escobar is 4-for-7 with a walk, a double and an RBI versus Ramirez, who will face Washington for the first time in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay has won eight straight games against left-handed starters and is 13-8 overall against southpaws this season.

2. Washington CF Denard Span, who attended Tampa Catholic High School, is 8-for-23 with four runs on the current road trip.

3. The Rays have used 43 players (16 rookies) in 2015, already matching last year’s total.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Rays 3