Preview: Nationals at Rays

The American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays look to extend their winning streak to five when they host the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night. The Rays pounded out 11 hits to seize first place with a 6-1 victory over Washington on Monday and stand 5-2 with one game left on their homestand -- 12-4 in the past 16 overall.

Joey Butler has recorded multiple hits in five of the last eight games to lead the Rays, who could be without three-time All-Star Evan Longoria (bruised left wrist) after he was hit by a pitch Monday. The struggling Nationals, who many experts picked to win the World Series before the season, have dropped 12 of their last 17 contests. Washington slugger Bryce Harper (quad) did return after missing one contest and went 0-for-4 as the designated hitter. Starting pitcher Tanner Roark attempts to turn the fortunes around for the Nationals, who have allowed six or more runs nine times in their last 16 games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Tanner Roark (2-2, 3.71 ERA) vs. Rays RH Alex Colome (3-2, 4.21)

Roark makes his fifth start this season after winning both of his decisions in the first four while allowing 12 runs in 23 1/3 innings. The 28-year-old Illinois native, who made 31 starts in 2014 and went 15-10 with a 2.85 ERA, has permitted nine homers in 43 2/3 innings. Rene Rivera is 2-for-5 against Roark, who gave up five runs in 6 2/3 frames against Milwaukee last time out and faces Tampa Bay for the first time.

Colome is winless in his last four starts but yielded one run in each of his last two outings and two in another during that span. The Dominican Republic native has allowed two runs or fewer runs in six of his nine turns in 2015 and has given up four homers in his last three appearances. Colome, who is 2-1 with a 3.71 ERA in five games at home this season, won his only start against a National League team (Miami).

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay INF Logan Forsythe has four RBIs in the last four games to take over the team lead with a career-high 30.

2. Washington INF Yunel Escobar, who played for Tampa Bay the last two seasons, is 14-for-38 over his last 10 contests.

3. The Rays signed OF Grady Sizemore, who started the season with Philadelphia, to a minor-league contract on Monday.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Nationals 3